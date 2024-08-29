Watch Now
Tulsa mayoral candidate Brent VanNorman to file for recount

Brent VanNorman
TULSA, Okla. — Brent VanNorman’s campaign said they will request a recount of Tuesday's mayoral election.

VanNorman's campaign said in a news release: “Given the incredibly narrow margin and the high stakes for Tulsa’s future, we believe a recount is justified and necessary. This decision isn’t about challenging the process but about reinforcing confidence in it. We trust in the process, and we want to verify the results to ensure full confidence in this election.”

