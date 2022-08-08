Tulsa mayor names former city councilor Blake Ewing as new Chief of Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday that former city councilor Blake Ewing will take over as his Chief of Staff next month.

The city says its Chief of Staff is responsible for providing strategy and project management for the Mayor’s Administration, including comprehensive strategic direction for the city. Ewing has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Creative Director at the OKPOP Museum before taking this job.

He served as District 4's city councilor from 2011-2018.

“In our time together on the Tulsa City Council, I came to admire Blake Ewing as the conscience of what Tulsa can be - always challenging us to think bigger and aim higher,” Bynum said. “Blake is one of the best long-term thinkers I have ever known. He and I also share an old-fashioned notion that public service is more important than partisan politics. I am thankful Blake has agreed to join our team at the City of Tulsa as my next chief of staff.”

Ewing replaces Kathryn Junk, who recently announced she will be stepping away from her position.

“Kathryn Junk has been one of my closest advisors since I first started running for mayor in 2016,” Bynum said. “She stepped away from her career in the private sector to serve as my chief of staff at a crucial time for Tulsa and our team at City Hall. Always eager to put others out in front for the credit when things go well, Kathryn helped me navigate a series of important personnel changes and policy initiatives. I am so grateful for the sacrifices she and her family have made to build a better Tulsa.”

Before serving on Tulsa City Council, Ewing spent time as the owner of a few local businesses including The Max Retropub and Joe Momma's.

"I'm honored to be welcomed back to City Hall to serve in this position," Ewing said. "I love this community and look forward to working with Mayor Bynum and his staff as we move Tulsa forward. Some of my favorite memories are from my time serving at City Hall with Mayor Bynum. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to do it again."

