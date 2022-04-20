Tulsa Mayor Bynum presents budget proposal for 2023 fiscal year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed his budget plan for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 to the Tulsa City Council on Wednesday.

Bynum's proposal represents an increase of $145.5 million more than last fiscal year's original budget.

City councilors will review and discuss Bynum's proposal and must approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year at least seven days prior to June 30. The Fiscal Year 22-23 will begin July 1.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --