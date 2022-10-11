Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man said he's gotten even more parking tickets from the city, and court dates to go with them, after he let fairgoers park in his driveway.

Tommy Edwards is part of a group of Tulsans in the Mayo Meadow neighborhood who said they've been targeted. The Tulsa State Fair lasts 11 days, and in those 11 days, Edwards received five different tickets from the City of Tulsa Code Enforcement. He said he shouldn’t have any tickets.

“That’s almost a ticket a day,” said Edwards.

Edwards has lived in the Mayo Meadow neighborhood for decades, just one block from the fairgrounds. He said he’s used to the fair traffic and aware of the street laws during the fair. But he said for the last three years, he’s been unfairly ticketed by Code Enforcement, and this year is the worst it's ever been.

“He called all the police in and they came over," Edwards said. "I told the policeman, I was like 'are you serious? You’re actually going to let him do this? And what did they say?' We gotta help him you know. They didn’t do anything."

The ordinances cited on the tickets are 55.070 and 55.090, which ban various illegal parking practices. Things like jay-parking, or parking in front of a stop sign. Things Edwards said, he didn't do.

“I gotta go to court on the 7th, the 2nd, the 8th, these three are for the 8th, and the 9th,” said Edwards.

Looking for answers, he reached out to District 4 Councilwoman Kara Joy McKee.

“She said there’s nothing in the ordinance that says you cannot use your driveway,” said Edwards.

2 News also reached out to McKee. She said she believes Edwards hasn’t broken any laws and will be contacting Code Enforcement to get to the bottom of what’s going on. She also said she will be working with the city to make those ordinances easier to understand, for Code Enforcement and for Tulsans; so this confusion doesn’t happen to anyone else.

The City of Tulsa sent a statement saying, “We can confirm there is an investigation with pending charges at that location, which is all of the information we can provide at this time.”

Edwards said he’s just frustrated and wants answers. He said now that the fair is over, he hasn’t seen Code Enforcement in his neighborhood but the damage has already been done.

