Tulsa man brings winter home with snow machine

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is continuing a tradition of bringing winter to his own backyard for his children.

Charlie Selman bought a snow machine a few years ago that he's been using to fill his backyard.

Though it's been cold at times during this Oklahoma winter, snowfall has been lacking as we head toward the end of January.

Selman bucks that trend to bring that traditional winter home.

>> Photos: Tulsa man using snow machine to bring winter to his backyard

Charlie Selman Tulsa man using snow machine to bring winter to his backyard. Jan. 24, 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --