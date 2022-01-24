Tulsa man brings winter home with snow machine

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is continuing a tradition of bringing winter to his own backyard for his children.
Charlie Selman bought a snow machine a few years ago that he's been using to fill his backyard.
Though it's been cold at times during this Oklahoma winter, snowfall has been lacking as we head toward the end of January.
Selman bucks that trend to bring that traditional winter home.
