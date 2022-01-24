Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa man brings winter home with snow machine

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Selman
Tulsa man using snow machine to bring winter to his backyard. Jan. 24, 2022.
IMG_2429.jpg
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 12:44:21-05

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is continuing a tradition of bringing winter to his own backyard for his children.

Charlie Selman bought a snow machine a few years ago that he's been using to fill his backyard.

Though it's been cold at times during this Oklahoma winter, snowfall has been lacking as we head toward the end of January.

Selman bucks that trend to bring that traditional winter home.

>> Photos: Tulsa man using snow machine to bring winter to his backyard

IMG_2431.jpg
Tulsa man using snow machine to bring winter to his backyard. Jan. 24, 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7