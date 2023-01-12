Watch Now
Tulsa lawyer indicted on rape, witness tampering charges

Jeffrey Krigel
Tulsa County Jail
Jeffrey Krigel
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:37:36-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Krigel is charged with several crimes including rape, forcible sodomy and witness intimidation after an indictment handed down Thursday.

The indictment included six total charges:

  • First-Degree Rape
  • Forcible Sodomy
  • Second-Degree Rape by Instrumentation
  • Distribution of Obscene Material
  • Two counts of Witness Intimidation

Police arrested Krigel in 2021 in connection with another rape accusation. The case is currently scheduled for its next court date on Jan. 20.

The Oklahoma Bar Association filed Wednesday in an effort to suspend Krigel's license to practice law.

