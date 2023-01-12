Tulsa lawyer indicted on rape, witness tampering charges

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa criminal defense attorney Jeffrey Krigel is charged with several crimes including rape, forcible sodomy and witness intimidation after an indictment handed down Thursday.
The indictment included six total charges:
- First-Degree Rape
- Forcible Sodomy
- Second-Degree Rape by Instrumentation
- Distribution of Obscene Material
- Two counts of Witness Intimidation
Police arrested Krigel in 2021 in connection with another rape accusation. The case is currently scheduled for its next court date on Jan. 20.
The Oklahoma Bar Association filed Wednesday in an effort to suspend Krigel's license to practice law.
