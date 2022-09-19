Tulsa jewelry store owner accused of pawning off customers' jewelry

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department revealed new details Monday in the arrest of a jewelry store owner accused of stealing from his customers.

Police say over several months they received multiple reports of stolen or missing jewelry after it was dropped off at Jewelry Liquidation near 61st Street and Sheridan. In each case, police say victims dropped off jewelry to be serviced or appraised and it was held onto by the store owner Paul Williams.

Several weeks went by and customers weren't able to get in contact with Williams about their jewelry.

The Tulsa Police Financial Crimes Unit found that the store abruptly closed and everything inside was gone. Detectives say Williams kept thousands of dollars of jewelry and pawned it off for financial gain without the consent of the customer who gave it to him.

Police received 12 police reports from people saying Williams ripped them off.

Officers arrested him on Friday. He's charged with Embezzlement, False Declaration of Ownership and Obtaining Money/Property under False Pretenses.

Anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of this crime is asked to call TPD's Financial Crimes Unit at 918-596-9209.

