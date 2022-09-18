Remembering the queen in Green Country

TULSA, Okla — News of Queen Elizabeth II's passing has reached around the world with millions mourning the monarch's death.

Some Green Country residents are also paying tribute to the queen in a very special way.

70 years of rule and a legacy of poise and perfection.

That's what Betty Southard remembers of her queen, and she's paying respects in true English fashion.

On Monday, you can find Southard and her son at the White Lion Pub.

She and her son own the pub and it's filled with English trinkets, souvenirs, and history.

They even have cardboard cut-outs of the queen and Prince Phillip.

“When I heard the news that they were bringing the family home, pretty inevitable. They wouldn’t do that if it was a possibility of her recouping. It was very sad, I kind of shed a few tears but I think she was peaceful”, Southard said.

Southard said millions will mourn the queen on Monday, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved and adored her for so many years.

The White Lion Pub will be closed on Monday for the funeral, Southard said Monday is for her queen and remembering her life.

