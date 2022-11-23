Tulsa International Airport prepares for busy days ahead of Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. — It's the busiest time of year at Tulsa International Airport, as travelers make their way to their destinations for Thanksgiving.

About 75,000 passengers will be traveling through Tulsa International Airport this week, coming and going.

“We got up early and we drove from Gainsville to Jacksonville to catch a flight through Atlanta here to Tulsa," traveler Laura Pringle said.

Pringle and her family are visiting from Florida. For the past 10 years they've been coming to Tulsa every Thanksgiving for a family tradition.

“We’re here for the national championship for BMX," Pringle said.

Linda Stevenson and her husband flew in from Chicago.

“I said to my husband when we got off the plane…this is the kind of airport you want to come into," Stevenson said.

Others were excited to welcome their loved ones.

“We came here to pick up my son and my two grandsons coming in from California," Wayne Mock said.

“I got through security pretty quickly and then I got here so I’ve just been waiting, and they should be coming in actually," Rory Victor who flew in from Houston said.

Andrew Perini with the Tulsa International Airport said travel for Thanksgiving week is up 14 percent, compared to last year. He said those extra passengers will help boost revenue.

“More passengers means more parkers, more people using the concessions, and then obviously on the airline side…and increase in flight, we get specific landing fees every flight," Perini said.

Perini said Wednesday will be the busiest travel day.

In order to keep it as smooth as possible, they're encouraging travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight, to make sure you have enough time to get your bags checked in time.

He said, if you're picking loved ones, you can wait for them in the cell phone lot on the East Side of Departures of Arrivals Road, or use the top deck of the parking garage for short-term parking.

“Yeah, It’s been really busy, especially yesterday and we’re expecting another busy day throughout today and tomorrow as well. A little bit of a dip in Thursday and then it will pick back up after the thanksgiving holidays," Andrew Perini said.

