Tulsa hosts Martin Luther King Jr. parade after postponement

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds gathered in the Greenwood District Saturday for Tulsa's 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

Organizers rescheduled it from January due to dangerously cold temperatures.

“Even though it's really, really cold, it means a lot," said Yvetta, a woman who came to watch her daughter perform in the parade. "Despite it being canceled the first time, we’re all able to come back together again.”

The parade featured dozens of floats and participants, including dancers, first responders, and members of the community.

This year's theme, "Dr. King's Dream: A Vision for the Future," was displayed on several floats.

Parade-goers like a woman named Gail said it's important to spread King's mission. "We need to get rid of hate and racism," she said. "We all bleed the same red blood, and we need to love. We need to put away the hate."

Another watching from the crowd was Elle McCray. She said the spirit of King's message can be felt in Greenwood.

“What Tulsa represents, what it's always represented, is the epitome of that. Especially in the days that we live in right now. I think Tulsa is a beautiful place where we can relive that dream.”

Gail hopes everyone at the parade will be inspired to learn about others in the Black community who changed the world.

“Just read up on history. Read up on the great men and women of color, and learn about us," said Gail. "Learn about our accomplishments and what we have contribute to the society.”

The MLK Jr. Interfaith Community Commemorative Service is also postponed. It starts at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

