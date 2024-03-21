Tulsa homeless shelter averts 412 emergency room visits with in-house clinic

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center said it prevented over 400 emergency room visits through its clinic care in 2023, saving patients over $1 million.

Its clinic has three exam rooms and treats an average of 25-30 patients a day.

One patient is John Johnson, who said he's been staying at the center off and on for nearly two years. During his time there, he's faced common health issues like headaches and runny nose.

“Allergy pills, I’ve got allergies really bad,” Johnson shared.

He also mentioned issues like chronic pain.

“Sciatic nerve, I had going on with my leg for a minute. They did pretty good,” he said.

Laura Bloomfield, a volunteer nurse practitioner at the clinic, said it provides a comprehensive range of services.

"We can check your blood sugar. We can check your A1C. We can check your hemoglobin. We can check your breathing function with spirometry," said Bloomfield. "We use these exam rooms to their max."

Bloomfield said foot problems are one of the most commonly treated issues at the clinic. A volunteer podiatrist visits to meet the demand.

“A lot of our clients have ill-fitting shoes, or no shoes at all. And so we try to help them with foot care and nail care," said Bloomfield.

Access to these services is provided at no cost to those experiencing homelessness, whether or not they are sheltering at the Tulsa Day Center.

“The biggest thing is just access to healthcare. Sometimes they’ll go to the emergency room with prescriptions that they can’t fill,” Bloomfield said.

The Tulsa Day Center is looking for volunteers, especially in dentistry and optometry. For more information, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

