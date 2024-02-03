Tulsa Health Department host student vaccination fair

Fabiola Sosa has a child in public school. she doesn't speak English, but told me through a translator, the opportunity of vaccination means the world to her family.



"It's so hard because health care is so expensive here in America" said Sosa.

The event comes just days after Oklahoma saw its first flu-related death of the season. Ellen Neimitalo is the manager of immunizations at the Tulsa Health Department. She says she wants events like this to help keep children and their families safe.

"Condolences to the family for that death because that's always very difficult with that being said there are vaccines that can prevent some of those illness and deaths" Neimitalo said.

Neimitalo told me convenience was a big priority for this event.

"The barriers may include those who are trying to schedule an appointment or work schedules or time schedules, so we are shifting and doing it a little bit later in the day" said Neimitalo.

Sosa said she couldn't be more thankful to get her child vaccinated.

"She was very excited because it's a big help it helps them because a lot of them don't have insurance" said Sosa.

All children, ages two months or older must get Oklahoma’s required vaccinations before they can attend childcare or school. when Neimitalo learned so many children weren't immunized - she knew exactly what the Health Department needed to do.

"We have a lot of families and a lot of students who don't have up to date immunization records they are not showing that they have all the required vaccines, so we wanted to just provide an event to help a bunch of those students go ahead and get those vaccines" said Neimitalo.

