Tulsa Greek Festival Drive-Thru underway

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Greek Street Festival Drive-Thru started Friday, giving Tulsans a chance to get a taste of Greece.

They say it takes a village, but for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, it's taken faithful parishioners coming together to share their time, gifts, and authentic Greek recipes with Tulsa. When you step foot in their kitchen, you feel like you're in Greece.

“It’s really a celebration of just the Greek heritage,” Denis Boone, Chairman of the Greek Festival Steering Committee said.

For nearly 60 years, his congregation has been celebrating their Greek heritage through their annual festival.

“We’re one of the oldest festivals in Tulsa,” Boone said.

But in 2020, COVID gave birth to a new tradition.

“COVID came in, you know, 2020, we couldn’t do a full-on festival, church still needed money, so we did a drive-thru and called it Greek Street,” Boone said.

The Greek Street Drive-Thru didn't just get them through the tough times, it became a recipe for success.

“It was wildly successful,” Boone said.

As it turns out, drive-thrus are a tradition they've embraced and are hoping to keep going.

“We kept doing it, we've done it three or for times since then, so no COVID, we're still going to do it, but we still plan to do a full festival in the fall," Boone said.

The Drive-Thru will take place Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Their annual Greek Festival is expected to return on Sep. 22.

