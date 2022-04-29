Tulsan, naval officer remembered after death in training accident

TULSA, Okla. — His parents describe their son, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, as kind, honest, and a servant.

In his 29 years of life, Fowler's family said he touched hundreds of lives.

“He was a loyal brother, he was a faithful and loyal friend, he was a faithful Child of God,” his mother, Lou-Ann Fowler said.

“He looked for opportunities to serve others,” his mother said.

Including in the service to his country.

“We just recognize the heroes that our military men are, they have literally in Aaron’s case given their lives,” his mother said.

Fowler grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Union High School. He entered the service ten years ago. In May of 2018, he graduated from the Naval Academy. Then, last year, he began explosive ordnance training in Florida. His mother said his mission went beyond his military assignments.

“His focus was always the Lord, some of the young men that he served with have talked about how he said, hey…let’s have a bible study, you know he was always focusing on something that would glorify the Lord and that was the primary love of his life,” his mother said.

Fowler was assigned to explosive ordnance disposal mobile unit one.

On April 17, he died while participating in a training exercise with the Marine Corps base in Hawaii.

“The Naval Academy is a long and a hard road, and frankly the service to the Lord is a long and a hard road, and when Aaron made a commitment he followed through, he knew what he was singing up or in both cases in the military and in his faith and he finished well,” his mother said.

"I love him...I'm proud of him," his father, Charles Fowler said.

As his family honors his memory, they are anchoring their hope in the faith their son proclaimed.

“He was very intentional about wanting to be a part of bringing people to Jesus Christ, and so that’s how we remember him, knowing that we’ll see him again,” Mother said.

The military said the incident that took Fowler's life is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigators and Local Authorities.

Fowler will be buried Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery at 51st and Memorial.

