Tulsa Girls' Home approved for operation in Creek County

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Creek County planning board approved the variance for the Tulsa Girls' Home on Tuesday, opening the door for the operation to get underway.

The Girls' Home will offer a home and therapeutic services to girls in the foster care system.

The Creek County Board of Adjustments passed the Girls' Home's variance by a vote of 5-0 for the planned home in Sapulpa.

The home sits on what is considered agricultural land, which Girls' Home founder Brittany Stokes said the county requires a clear definition of its use. Tulsa Girls Home defines itself as a therapeutic residence that provides foster care services to girls between ages 12 to 18.

“These are not girls who chose to be in this situation," Stoked told 2 News Oklahoma before the vote.

"These are not troubled girls who are being dropped off. These are girls who really don’t have a home."

