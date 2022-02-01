Tulsa firefighters suing city over overtime pay

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa on Friday over overtime pay.

The Tulsa chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters announced the lawsuit Monday, pleading violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act against the City of Tulsa, Mayor G.T, Bynum and COO Jack Blair.

The lawsuit accuses the city of failing to pay its firefighters time-and-a-half overtime pay since at least April 2021, and delaying payments for other overtime work dating back to Jan. 28, 2019.

“The Mayor’s Office and the City of Tulsa have a legal and moral obligation to compensate our Firefighters in accordance with federal law, corresponding state statutes, and the terms of our union contract,” said Tulsa IAFF Local 176 President Matt Lay.

“Their continued failure to do so has done great harm to the hard-working men and women of the Tulsa Fire Department. We are hopeful that the Court seeks to address these wrongs and that the original plaintiffs listed here, along with all Tulsa Firefighters, will ultimately be paid the amount that the City is unlawfully withholding from them.”

