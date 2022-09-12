Tulsa firefighters receive raises after city signs union contract

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters will soon start seeing bigger paychecks. The city just agreed to the largest pay increase in the Tulsa Fire Department’s history.

Before the wage increases passed, Tulsa Firefighters Local Union 176 President Matt Lay said the Tulsa Fire Department was ranked eleventh in payout of 11 regional departments similar in size.

Thanks to the city and union agreeing on a new contract on Sept. 9, all firefighters will receive a four percent raise. For rookies, that means they’ll make around $50,000 a year.

Lay said longevity pay will also be included for tenured firefighters, capping out at 20 years. He said a 20-year veteran could see around a 13 percent raise.

Longtime Tulsan Jill Leslie said it comes down to more than pay.

“It’s not only about pay, but it has to do with hours. It has to do with how many people are on your force and what help you can get if needed," Leslie said.

Lay said they are grateful they didn’t have to go through arbitration as they did in 2021 when the city and union couldn’t come to an agreement.

