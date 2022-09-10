TU fan appreciation day to kick off first home game

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Golden Hurricane's are hoping to get a win for their season home opener, but before the game starts the fans get their time to shine.

Hundreds of fans gathered to enjoy food, live music, all kinds of games, and bounce houses.

All this for the Golden Hurricane's home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

For some fans, this was their first experience at a TU tailgate.

The Vaughns came out to watch their son, #82 Conner Vaughn, who is a freshman at TU.

“Oh my goodness. We’re very excited. We’re just happy to be here in this environment. I hear the tailgating has made a lot of changes so we’re happy to be part of the first one of those”, Mike and Wendi Vaughn said.

The Vaugns told 2 News their first experience at a TU tailgate was a blast and they can't wait for the rest of the season.

They said Conner gets to suit up for Saturday's game, so they had to make the trip from Texas to see their son out on the field.

