Police searching for auto-ped suspect

Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 11, 2022
TULSA, Okla — Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Tulsa police responded to the area of East 11th Street and South Garnett Road for reports of an auto-pedestrian accident.

Authorities said a male victim was hit in the middle of the road and was found deceased.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and police are collecting video evidence to release a description.

This is an active investigation, we will update when more information is available.

