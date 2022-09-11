Police searching for auto-ped suspect

TULSA, Okla — Just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Tulsa police responded to the area of East 11th Street and South Garnett Road for reports of an auto-pedestrian accident.

Authorities said a male victim was hit in the middle of the road and was found deceased.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and police are collecting video evidence to release a description.

This is an active investigation, we will update when more information is available.

