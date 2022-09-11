Watch Now
Craig County Sheriff's Office searching for missing inmate

Posted at 8:31 PM, Sep 10, 2022
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the Craig County Sheriff's Office are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center.

Dallas Wayne Logan is forty-five years old, last seen wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt, and was last seen walking east towards I-44.

He is 6'0", with brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs around 184lbs.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts are asked to call 911.

