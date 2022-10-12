Tulsa Fire Resumes MDA Boot Collection after five years

TULSA, Okla. — You have probably noticed Tulsa Firefighters collecting money while waiting at the traffic light. They are collecting donations for their Fill the Boot Campaign.

This is the first time in five years, that Tulsa Fire can resume its Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising campaign.

Firefighters will be out and about collecting money for MDA intersections until Saturday.

They said the city ordinance kept them from collecting on streets for the last few years, but that ordinance has changed and one family is saying a prayer of thanks.

You have seen them at intersections with reflective vests and a boot in hand. Tulsa Fire Crews relying on a generous community to help families like Sherri's.

“The impact of a few people giving a few dollars or change has impacted us dramatically," Sherri Daley said.

Her son, Luke, is soon to be 25, but at just 3-years-old he was diagnosed with Douchenne Muscular Distrophy, a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and muscle loss.

“As the time progressed, he quit walking at about age 11 and was in a wheel chair full-time by about 13, and he wears a mask full-time he has to have assistance breathing," Daley said.

Luke said since he was diagnosed, he and his family relied on the Muscular Dystrophy Association for support.

“They’ve helped a lot in the past with equipment and just all that through the years and all the clinic and all that. They helped pay for that…and that’s really gone a long way," Luke said.

For the Muscular Dystrophy Association, every dollar counts.

“2017 and before, we were always allowed to collect on the streets and those totals were sometimes upwards of 200,000 dollars," Andrew Little with Tulsa Fire said.

Little said when the city passed an ordinance that prohibited Tulsa Fire from collecting on the streets, collections took a toll.

“The totals were so drastically different that it’s staggering…I mean it went from $250,000 to $8,000 one year and if you think about the impact that that has on your neighbors…I mean, that’s a big deal," Little said.

Luke's mother said the funds raised from the boot collection campaign does not just give her son resources, it literally gives him life.

“The money they collect on the streets right now, will stay here locally going to camp, but they have helped us with wheelchairs, he has to have something to breathe, he has to have something to help him cough," she said.

If you don't carry cash or change, you can still make a donation by visiting the MDA's website by clicking here.

