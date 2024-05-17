Watch Now
Tulsa Fire responds to fire at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments

KJRH
Posted at 12:12 AM, May 17, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire responded to a vacant apartment fire near 61st and Memorial around 10pm Thursday.

Tulsa Fire said someone driving by the complex saw the fire and called the fire department.

TFD said the fire spread to the second floor and two units were damaged.

What started the fire is under investigation and no one was injured.

2 News was there when residents of the complex were forced to leave the complex in 2021 after the Tulsa Fire Marshal found multiple code violations, determining the building could not be occupied.

2 News is working to find out the cause of the fire.

