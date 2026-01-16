Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Fire rescues man trapped in collapsed trench

TFD rescues man in trench.jpg
TFD
TFD rescues man in trench.jpg
man trapped 27th and Peoria.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire rescued a man trapped in a trench Jan 15. near 27th and Peoria.

Around 4 pm, TFD arrived and found the man trapped up to his neck in a dirt trench in his backyard.

Firefighters said there was extremely limited working space and a risk of additional collapse, so they used specialized trench techniques to free the man trapped.

The man was lifted safely from the trench and taken to the hospital to see if there were any internal injuries.

man trapped 27th and Peoria.jpg

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US