Tulsa Fire rescues man trapped in collapsed trench

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire rescued a man trapped in a trench Jan 15. near 27th and Peoria.

Around 4 pm, TFD arrived and found the man trapped up to his neck in a dirt trench in his backyard.

Firefighters said there was extremely limited working space and a risk of additional collapse, so they used specialized trench techniques to free the man trapped.

The man was lifted safely from the trench and taken to the hospital to see if there were any internal injuries.

TFD

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

