Tulsa Fire Department: Woman's body found in overnight RV fire

Posted at 6:19 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 07:25:49-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating an overnight RV fire after finding a woman dead inside.

Crews responded to calls of a fire near Mingo and Pine early Thursday morning.

Once they were able to contain the fire, firefighters went inside and found the woman. Tulsa police were called and they arrived shortly after.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

