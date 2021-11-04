Tulsa father recovering after attack at Oktoberfest shuttle stop

TULSA, Okla. — Friends are rallying behind a Tulsa father who’s fighting for his life in the hospital. Kevin Aebi was badly beaten waiting for a shuttle leaving Oktoberfest.

“He’s just fun to be around,” said friend Kayla Doss.

“He’s awesome. He’s funny. He likes to be silly,” said friend Jen Holley.

Friends say he’s full of life, full of adventure, and completely loyal. 41-year-old Kevin Aebi is still recovering in the hospital nearly two weeks after a brutal attack.

“Literally it all happened in seconds. I felt like we were standing there for maybe 20 to 30 seconds when it all happened,” said friend Brent Wall.

Brent Wall was with Kevin at Oktoberfest October 24th around 12:45am. Jen Holley was also with the group.

“He had no chance and I think he was knocked unconscious with that hit. I really do. Just the way he fell and then he didn’t move. He didn’t move,” said friend Jen Holley.

Jen and Brent say they were trying to figure out the line situation at the shuttle stop near 20th and Jackson, when Bryce Eitel came out of nowhere and attacked Kevin.

Tulsa police say Bryce Eitel punched Aebi in the face. Aebi was knocked to the ground and police say Eitel continued to hit him several times. A registered nurse who saw the assault, started CPR on Eitel while first responders arrived.

Police say when they arrived at the shuttle stop Eitel said, “ I punched him in the face once.”

Aebi is still sedated in the hospital and has a slow journey to recovery. He’s having another surgery this week and doctors are slowly lowering his sedation.

Bryce Eitel was arrested for aggravated assault and battery. The District Attorney’s office says the case is still under review.

Friends have created a benefit softball tournament to pay for Kevin’s medical expenses. It’ll take place December 4th at the Challenger Sports Complex in Broken Arrow.

Friends also created a fund for donations. You can visit paypal.me/kevinstrong55. You can make out checks to Kevin Aebi/Kevin Strong First Bank of Pond Creek PO Box 58 Pond Creek, OK 73766.

