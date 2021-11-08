Tulsa father agrees to four-year prison sentence in plea deal over kids' hot car deaths

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa father will likely spend 48 months in prison after a plea deal announced on Monday in connection with the deaths of his two children in June 2020.

Dustin Dennis will stay in federal prison for about four years and face five years of supervised release afterward, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson's office.

Dennis pleaded guilty last July to two counts of child neglect in Indian Country after he left his two children unsupervised for more than four hours on June 13, 2020. The children, ages three and four, managed to get into his parked truck and died due to extreme heat exposure.

“Dustin Dennis was irresponsible and reckless. He prioritized using cocaine while his young children, Ryan and Tegan, were in his home and failed to protect them from harm,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office remains committed to prosecuting perpetrators of child neglect and abuse.”

A judge will finalize the agreed-upon sentence on Wednesday.

