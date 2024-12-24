Tulsa family balancing generosity with hardship

TULSA, Okla. — The Smith family lives life their own way, evidenced by the goats in their front yard and their house painted black.

“Free meal, free meal, these are people that want free meals,” Lisa Smith said as she scrolled through endless Facebook messages.

Smith sets her hardships aside, to help others. She posts ads on facebook, for free meals, that she’ll cook and hand out to anyone who needs them. In the midst of her generosity, someone else took advantage.

Someone with a mysterious account contacted her for a free meal, which Smith left on her porch.

A little later on, Amazon delivered some packages; Christmas presents for her daughter, Emmy.

When Smith went to get the packages, both the gifts and the meal were gone.

“The way I look at it is they probably needed it more than she did,” Smith said through tears.

She called Amazon customer service, who pointed her to the police. There’s not much they can do, with little evidence of what happened.

“I asked my neighbors if they’ve seen anybody, but it was later at night,” Smith said.

Security cameras on the porch, like video doorbells, come highly reccommended by law enforcement.

Money’s already tight in the Smith house, and despite all these setbacks, Lisa says she’s trying to keep Christmas as magical as can be.

“We got a couple of people that donated some used clothing and used toys, which she’s so excited,” Smith said, “She’s not very picky, but yeah … it’s not gonna be a good Christmas this year.”

Smith says she’ll keep offering free meals. Shortly after her interview with 2 News, some family friends stopped by with some gifts for Emmy.

Still, Lisa feels her daughter will miss some of the magic meant for Christmas morning.

“She’s always such a loving girl, that she doesn’t deserve this,” Smith said.

