Tulsa Dream Center needs summer clothing donations

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Dream Center is facing a shortage of clothing that it can provide to the hundreds of families it serves.

Deborah Lewis is one of the people struggling to provide clothing for her family. Since the Tulsa Dream Center opened, Lewis has relied on it for clothes.

"One or two items, but we have six grandchildren. Two children and their parents, so we didn't have very much to choose from,” said Lewis.

Tulsa Dream Center Staff said they need a large amount of clothing to support everyone who uses their building for shelter. Lewis said anything could help her and her family.

"Oh yes, it would mean a lot. We have a variety of things that we need, and it would be very helpful,” said Lewis.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the hundreds around Tulsa. Marquess Dennis with the Dream Center said people should donate as soon as they can.

“I'm sweating right now, and I've only been outside for a little bit so imagine if you were someone that didn't have a car or someone that has to walk back and forth to work, “ said Lewis.

Anyone can donate clothing by dropping it off at their front door so families like the Lewis’s can stay cool.

"If you have clothes that are too small or lightly worn, we definitely could use those,” said Lewis.

If anyone wants to donate any money to support the Dream Center, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

