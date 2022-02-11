Tulsa creatives set to return to South by Southwest Conference and Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Making a comeback. Tulsa's creatives are returning to this year's South by Southwest Conference & Festival in hopes to grow the city's growing creative industries.

According to the event's website, SXSW is one of the biggest hosts that center and celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. It takes place in Austin, Texas over several days through conferences and festivals.

Tulsa was one of four cities featured in SXSW for music and innovation in 2020. SXSW later had to be canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Oklahoma hasn't always been the go-to destination for the film industry, Hollywood productions have sought out the Sooner State within the past few years.

In 2015. Oklahoma was averaging six movie productions a year and brought in around $8 million to the state's economy. Only six years later in 2021, the number has exploded to 34 productions in the work.

READ MORE: "Killers of the Flower Moon" joins list of films shot in Oklahoma

Tulsa's leaders in art, entertainment, and tourism are now leading the efforts to promote the city's ever-growing arts community.

They will come together to announce the full plan and lineup for this year's SXSW conference at 9 a.m.

