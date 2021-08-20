Tulsa couple shares story of COVID-19 battle, vaccine hesitancy

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa held a news conference on Thursday to once again try to reach those who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The city invited Tulsa residents Joshua and Courtney Price to speak and share their story about dealing with the virus and being reluctant to get vaccinated.

"A lot of people think that this is a conspiracy, and I'm a very conservative person -- me and my wife are definitely conservative -- but I'm here to tell you that I've lived through this experience," Joshua says.

Joshua battled COVID-19 and says he's still dealing with the effects of his illness.

"I have heart issues, I have lung issues, I have nerve damage, I had horrible muscle atrophy," he says.

"I woke up not knowing who I was or where I was, and I spent altogether 50 days in the hospital."

The couple joined Thursday's news conference alongside Hillcrest South ICU Medical Director Dr. Brian Worley who says the only people he's seeing regularly in his ICU are those who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"If somebody told me not to get the flu vaccination because of the government, or whatever conspiracy theory you want to come up with, I would tell you you're crazy," Joshua says.

"I do want to say that vaccines are a good idea, and if you think that they're not you should really think again, look at the evidence, talk to the experts."

Anyone eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment here.

