Tulsa County voters could have new polling places

TULSA, Okla. — Redistricting in Oklahoma could directly impact Tulsa County voters for upcoming elections.

Precinct boundary lines change based on the federal census to even the population in the districts.

New voter identification cards and polling place information is expected to be mailed to all voters who've been affected by the change. Redistricting could change a voter's polling place or change their precinct's identifying number.

Voters can also find their polling place information online.

