Tulsa County prosecutors to argue life sentence for “Chiefsaholic” bank robber

TULSA, Okla. — A serial bank robber who gained notoriety as a Kansas City Chiefs Super Fan (AKA “Chiefsaholic”) pleaded guilty Monday to a Bixby bank robbery from 2022.

Babudar is already serving a 17.5-year sentence after pleading guilty in federal court to a multi-state robbery spree, including the Bixby robbery at TTCU Credit Union.

However, the state filed its own charges for that robbery, and Babudar entered a blind plea—meaning he did not wish to take a plea deal.

“He is not willing to accept any offers that the state is willing to give him,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Morgan Medders.

Now, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is arguing for the maximum sentence of life in prison. Medders hopes the judge considers the crime spree as a whole.

“It was a string of robberies, meticulous decision-making, on his part, to do it not once, but several times,” said Medders. “Then, after the robbery here, he cut off his ankle monitor and went on his way to do it somewhere else.”

Babudar’s attorney, Jay Swab, believes this is an attempt by prosecutors to further sensationalize a high-profile case.

“We felt from experience that [the plea deal] was unreasonable and it’s not consistent with other similarly-situated cases,” said Swab.

While not discounting Babudar’s admitted guilt, Swab believes Babudar is remorseful.

“He’s never used a real firearm in any of these cases—that goes toward his intent to never hurt anyone,” said Swab. “He was dealing with some addiction problems and that is what fueled his actions.”

Sentencing will be left up to the judge. The sentencing date is set for May 12.

