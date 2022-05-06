Tulsa County deputies looking for wandering 'buffalo' owners

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of a handful of wandering "buffalo" in a Skiatook neighborhood on Friday morning.

The group of bison is hanging around a property near East 136th Street North and North Hartford Avenue.

Deputies are asking the owners to call 918-596-5704 to claim them.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of a handful of wandering "buffalo" in a Skiatook neighborhood on Friday morning. May 6, 2022.

