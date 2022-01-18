Tulsa County deputies looking for missing 13-year-old boy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old boy who's been missing for four days.

The sheriff's office says Octavian Whiteagle hasn't been seen since leaving his mother's west Tulsa home around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies are looking for him in the area of Parkview Terrace Apartments near West 61st Street and South Union.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kimber Take 918-596-8665 or ktake@tcso.org.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --