Tulsa County cooling centers welcoming anyone needing heat relief

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers at three cooling centers in Tulsa County are working to help people through a week of triple-digit temperatures.

Tuesday marked the second day of what could be a full week of heat beyond 100 degrees.

“Frankly, any time the temperature starts creeping up to the 90s, we open up our cooling stations at that point in time because the heat index with the humidity can get up too high to where people are physically in trouble if they stay outside too long," says Rev. Steven Whitaker, Senior Pastor and CEO of John 3:16 Mission.

Whitaker says the cooling stations are for anyone looking to get relief from the heat, not just those experiencing homelessness.

“Anybody who wants to cool off is welcome to come," he says.

“Cold filtered water, it’s an important thing for our people, and so we open up pretty early… We’ve been open most of the summer already.”

They're open 24/7 and Whitaker says they average about 200 people per day depending on the day.

The county's cooling stations can be found at the following locations:

John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, open 24/7.

Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, open 24/7.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter: 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

