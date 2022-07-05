Motorcycle rider reunites with couple who saved him two years after Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — A reunion Monday at Tulsa Fire Station 28 brought together the victim of a motorcycle crash and the good Samaritans that saved him more than two years ago.

A driver collided with a motorcycle rider on March 10, 2020, and first responders say the actions of two people who happened to be in the area saved the man's life.

"You've literally been in my prayer journal as 'motorcycle man,'" Shannon Neal said. "That's who I've prayed for for the last two years."

Neal and her husband were giving Aron Gonzalez life-saving care before Tulsa Fire Engine 28 arrived at the collision. Gonzales collided with the other car so hard that his body apparently left an imprint on it.

Neal, who'd just graduated as a medical assistant, says she remembers the scene and how important it was to jump into action.

"I remember people screaming and him laying on the ground, and he wasn't breathing, so I started CPR," Neal said.

First responders said Gonzales's chance of surviving that crash was less than 10 percent. Gonzales says he can never express how grateful he is.

"Your heroism means so much higher than I mean what I can put into words," he says. "Being willing to — I think the willingness is such a key."

The Neals say they did what needed to be done, and believe the credit goes to God.

"It's a pretty big deal. It's so incredible to be able to sit here and talk to you. She's talked about it for the last two years."

