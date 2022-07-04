Suspect on the run after north Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspect in a homicide from Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m. deputies got a 911 call about man found dead in his home in the 5600 block of North Gillette. Deputies found 23-year-old Tyler Lane Kirk dead.

A family member discovered the body when they stopped by to check on him, after he stopped returning texts messages Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are seeking tips on the location of Tyler James Lewis of Coweta. Lewis is a 23-year-old white male. He is 5’7 inches tall with red hair with hazel eyes.

Lewis drives a black, 2017 GMC Sierra Denali truck with Cherokee plate number: CX6 249.

Because both the victim and suspect in this case are Native American, TCSO is assisting the FBI in this investigation.

If anyone sees Tyler James Lewis or has information call TCSO at 918-596-5600.

