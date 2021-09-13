Tulsa County approves $4 million expansion for OSU Medical Center

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State University's Medical Center in Tulsa is getting a $4 million expansion after approval from Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday.

The funding from the American Rescue Plan will be allocated to support infrastructure improvements including a new veterans hospital and psychiatric hospital.

“Tulsa County is proud to join many public and private partners, including The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, to support this expansion and improve health outcomes for our nation’s veterans, as well as those in our community experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee.

“My fellow commissioners and I are working diligently to place ARP funding where it is needed most in our community. This proposed project lifts the standard of care for all Tulsans but specifically improves outcomes for our most at-risk Tulsa County residents.”

The new veterans hospital will be located in downtown Tulsa at 7th Street and Houston Ave.

Jay Helm, chairman of the OSU Medical Center Trust, welcomed Tulsa County Commissioners to the partnership of local, state and federal governments that have made the expansion possible.

“This will be the largest development in downtown Tulsa since the Williams Center was built more than 40 years ago,” says Jay Helm, chairman of the OSU Medical Center Trust.

“This will allow the OSU Medical Center to expand and train the physicians that Tulsa County and the state of Oklahoma will need in the future.”

