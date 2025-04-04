Watch Now
Tulsa Cold Case Task Force mourns one of its first members, Doc Shannon

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its Cold Case Task Force's founding members, Doc Shannon.

Doc had just retired from the unit in December after joining in 2016 after finishing a remarkable career with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

TCSO said his exceptional investigative skills and selfless commitment to public service were inspiring.

2 News regularly works with the Cold Case Task Force as part of our Oklahoma's Cold Case Files series.

Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files

2 News' Sharon Phillips is thankful for Shannon's contributions to the Oklahoma's Cold Case Files series.

“I had the honor of interviewing the legendary Doc Shannon on several cold cases," she said. "He was the utmost professional and treated each case with kindness and compassion. Even after he retired from law enforcement, he continued to use his time and energy to give back to our community and worked tirelessly to get justice for the families of cold case victims.”

"We will miss him as a team member and friend," said the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

