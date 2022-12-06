Tulsa city councilors sworn in after ballot controversy

TULSA, Okla. — Nine Tulsa city councilors are now official after being sworn in on Monday.

New District 5 Councilor Grant Miller said getting to this day hasn’t been an easy road.

“I’m thankful for the residents of District 5 for having gotten out and taken the time to vote for me," Miller said. "As you know it’s been a long trail for me but we pushed through and I had a lot of support along the way and as usual just full of gratitude and thankful."

A Tulsa County judge upheld the election results for District 5 last week after claims of voter irregularities in that race. Former District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell said he will not be appealing the judge’s decision to name Miller as the winner.

District 6 Councilor Christian Bengel said he’ll be learning his new role from the best.

“You have nine different personalities that are gonna come together," Bengel said. "Some of the folks that have been sitting on the council for a while, they’re gonna take us under their wing and kind of show us the ropes."

New councilor Laura Bellis said she has big shoes to fill, those of former District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee.

“One thing is I do want to carry on former District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee’s legacy of really working with neighborhoods, neighborhood associations and leaders, really being accountable to community members,” Bellis said.

All three councilors said they’re eager to get started and hopeful they’ll be able to do the work necessary in each of their districts.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --