Tulsa City Council eliminates paramedic requirement for EMSA

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council has voted in a new requirement for how EMSA responds to calls.

The new clause changed how paramedics won't be required or staffed for every call. One of the changes would implement a tiered system that would have basic life crews go to lower risk calls and advanced life crews respond to critical calls.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on paramedics and the EMT pipeline across the metro area. Many paramedics have left the profession due to the stress of the pandemic. As a result, response teams are dwindling and may not be able to provide service when needed.

The EMSA board looked at how this would be implemented and presented a presentation to the Council to detail how emergency medical services can help people.

The Office of the Medical Director will have bi-monthly reports to see if the new clause brings improvement to response times and appropriate care.

The Council will receive reports in May and November to evaluate the process and discuss the program further.

