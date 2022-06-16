Watch
Tulsa City Council approves mayor's fiscal year 22-23 budget

Posted at 8:17 PM, Jun 15, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city councilors voted on and approved Mayor G.T. Bynum's budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Wednesday.

