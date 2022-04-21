2 News breaks down Tulsa Mayor Bynum's proposed 2023 city budget

TULSA, Okla. — A nearly $945 million budget is what Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is proposing for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposal represents an increase of over $145 million - over 18% more than the original budget plan.

So what is in the budget?

One of those key points is the addition of real-time cameras known as Flock cameras.

Mayor Bynum is calling for the creation of a real-time information center as well. This center will be the hub for cameras that will help police get a leg up on crime by quickly being able to access the footage.

He says he researched the use of real-time cameras in larger cities and it helps law enforcement solve crimes faster. It's another way to help keep residents safe and the cameras will only be placed in public areas where citizens agree they could be useful.

“We want the ability to provide the police with video information that they can use to respond to crimes in real-time," says Mayor Bynum. "We want to be able to assist crime victims without them necessarily needing to have a witness there who calls 911. But we also want the cameras to be very well displayed because that in and of itself is a deterrent.

Mayor Bynum says if the funding is approved, the information will be housed in a vacant space in City Hall. The total cost for the Flock cameras is around $2.5 million and would cover equipment, personnel, and the training.

Another key aspect of the proposal is a wage increase for city employees. The proposal suggests a $16 an hour minimum wage for full-time employees as well as a pay increase for qualified workers.

This is geared towards adding jobs to the City of Tulsa. Right now, the city's website has 166 openings listed, including positions ranging from seasonal to full-time jobs.

