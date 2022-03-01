1921 mass graves investigation committee to present findings

TULSA, Okla. — After a lengthy investigation and unearthing dozens of graves, the 1921 Graves Physical Investigation Committee is presenting its findings from the 2021 excavation of Oaklawn Cemetary.

Four sites were identified in the city's examination:



Oaklawn Cemetary,

Newblock Park

an additional area near Newblock Park

Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens

In 2018, the city established three goals for the re-examination: public oversight, historical context, and the physical evidence investigation.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said as a city, they are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process, filling the gaps in Tulsa's history and providing healing and justice to the community. He says this is the right thing to do for the African-American heritage and the families affected in Tulsa.

“The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly. As we open this investigation 99 years later, there are both unknowns and truths to uncover," said Bynum.

Monday's meeting will reveal the findings from months of excavation and research.

The Public Oversight Committee was created to ensure transparency and community engagement throughout the investigation. The committee is made up of descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre and leaders in Tulsa's African-American community.

The virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m. The public can watch the meeting at this link.

