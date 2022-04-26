Tulsa Boys' Home brings back Run for the Roses

TULSA, Okla. — Grab your bow ties and derby hats, it’s time for the 18th annual Run for the Roses event benefiting the Tulsa Boys’ Home.

The benefit returns live and in-person this year and folks are already eager to get tickets, but there’s still time to claim yours.

For many, it's an event to look forward to year after year as organizers broadcast the Kentucky Derby live from Churchill Downs with a betting booth. Organizers said it’s the only event where you can leave with more money than you came with.

There are several auction items up for grabs, but one will snag you two tickets to the Championship for the entire week, perks included.

All of this is for a cause that's been operating for over 100 years by providing food and housing for young boys needing placement outside their homes.

Executive Director Gregg Conway said the event is important for the Boys’ Home mission.

“Being a not-for-profit we have to raise a lot of money to keep these doors open and take care of these boys,” he said. “In particular to feed them. So, our Run for the Roses event that's coming up is our signature fundraising event that we use the net proceeds to underwrite the cost of our annual food budget, which is for 64 teenage boys. This year it is $262,500 just for food."

The Boys’ Home, like most non-profits, took a hit during the pandemic when fundraising wasn't as prevalent. However, as restrictions ease, this year's Run for the Roses is looking to gain back its momentum and you can be a part of it.

“This place wouldn't exist without the support of the Tulsa community,” Conway said. “You see the physical plant and how blessed we are here with the facilities that we have, and that's all because of the support of the Tulsa area community."

The draw of the organization is not only funding the state's largest residential treatment facility serving troubled boys in Oklahoma but gathering to celebrate the organization's great achievements and commitment to the community.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

Run for the Roses takes place on Derby Saturday, May 7 at the Pavilion at Expo Square.

Dress attire is Kentucky Derby fashion, consisting of colorful hats for the ladies and of course snazzy suits and bowties for the gentlemen.

