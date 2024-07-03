Tulsa bakery gets hateful messages while celebrating Pride Month

TULSA, Okla. — A local bakery is feeling the impacts of hate speech after making cookies celebrating Pride Month.

As the negative comments began to build, OK Cookie Momster's owners decided enough was enough. Libby Morely, co-owner and founder of the bakery, took to social media.

"We are a very inclusive business, and we see the great in people,” Morley said in a post online.

Her demeanor typically reflects the cookies she creates. Vibrant, colorful, and full of love. However, sometimes, even the toughest cookie can break.

“We’ve received some really hateful disturbing messages over the past month, and it took a long time to think about how I wanted to respond,” Morley said.

Morley and her wife, Rachael Foster-Morley, created cookies for Pride Month in June. Many supported them, while others showed their distaste.

“We get messages on and off throughout the year,” Morley said. “Just people that we don't know, their opinions of us and our business, and how they don't support it. Typically, they don't rise to the level of hate that we received in June."

Morley said it hurt her heart, hence taking a stand on social media. She and her wife decided to kill the hate with kindness.

“Why don't we practice what we preach to our kids and be kind to people and try to be accepting and realize just because you don't have the same opinion as somebody else, that doesn't make it to where you have to be mean to them,” Foster-Morley said. “We are all different."

Morley wants her customers to know different is OK, even if it means disagreeing with someone's lifestyle.

“You don't have to be the same to be nice,” she said.

Although the messages left a bad taste, the couple said the support has been amazing.

“For every bad thing that we get, we also have to remember that we have a hundred other positive messages flowing in of support, and that is what makes Tulsa great,” Foster-Morley said.

Those working at the OK Cookie Momster remain hard at work, not just baking but fostering an inclusive environment.

“We want them to feel accepted, and we want them to feel seen, and we want them to feel like when they walk through these doors, we are happy that they are here, no matter who they are,” Morley said.

