Tulsa awarded "Class 1" rating in FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans will soon pay less for flood insurance after the city announced Thursday a new rating that only one other city in the country has.

Tulsa now has the highest rating out of 1,500 other cities that participated in this National Flood Insurance Program.

The program is a community rating system on a city’s storm-water management. The rating is based on how well a city does with zoning regulations, public information, reducing flood damage as well as warnings and response.

Over the past several decades, the city says it’s worked to improve its drainage systems by adding storm drains, retention ponds and even limiting construction in certain flood plains.

After a recent evaluation, the Federal Emergency Management Association announced the decades-long improvements have paid off, giving the city a class 1 ranking.

The high rating means homeowners and renters pay less for flood insurance.

“This gives our residents in the Tulsa city limits a 45% discount for flood insurance premiums starting on April 1st,” mayor of Tulsa, GT Bynum said.

Even if you don’t live in a floodplain, experts advise residents to get flood insurance.

