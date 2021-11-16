Tulsa nonprofits looking for holiday donations, volunteer help

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Area United Way announced Tuesday they're making efforts to race toward their 2022 fundraising goal.

As of Tuesday, they're $700,000 away from their $25 million goal, setting up shop at ax-throwing business Got Wood Axe Throwing Co. to encourage people to donate.

The money is meant to help 59 United Way partner agencies providing services such as child abuse prevention and senior services.

“When I think about how hard it is to raise more than $25 million every year I think about our friends like Eileen or our friends at domestic violence, other agencies on the front line providing those critical needs and service," says Alison Anthony, President and CEO at Tulsa Area United Way.

"They are the heroes in this pandemic and we want to make sure we are funding them appropriately. “

Anyone looking to donate to Tulsa Area United Way can find more information here.

Other local organizations are also looking to make a year-ending donation push.

Meals on Wheels is dealing with a lack of volunteers after losing many regulars during the pandemic who took a break or retired.

For Thanksgiving, they need about 50 more volunteers to drive hot meals to nearly 800 homebound clients.

All you need is a car, your smartphone and proof of vaccination. Learn more about volunteering here.

2 News Oklahoma is partnering with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, and they say they also need more volunteers.

MORE >>> Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off for 2021

"In 2019 we had 230 groups and individuals volunteering with us through the Christmas season, this year we are at 92," says Captain Dan Nelson, Salvation Army Area Commander.

"With the red kettles being outside we feel that they are a fairly safe opportunity for people to help the salvation army but also spread some Christmas cheer by ringing the bell."

Learn more about the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign and how to help here.

