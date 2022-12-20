Tulsa apartment complex consistently without water

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple tenants at the Sunrise Plaza Apartments reached out to the 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers about not having water on Monday.

They say this has happened multiple times without any notice, at the complex near M.L.K. and Independence. Residents tell 2 News Oklahoma it all has to do with a lack of communication with management, and it’s been going on far too long.

It was a sense of relief at the apartment complex now that a water trailer arrived at noon on Tuesday. Nearly 200 tenants had been without water since early Monday afternoon.

“This is the second time this has happened. It happened last month also," said Kenneth Matthews, a resident.

Residents, like Matthews, say they feel voiceless.

2 News tried to see if anyone was in the front office for comment, but it was locked.

After a quick search, 2 News found out that the complex is owned by PF Holdings, LLC out of New Jersey. They haven't returned phone calls or texts. Some available numbers didn't have voicemail boxes set up. The complex's emergency phone line went to voicemail.

According to City of Tulsa staff, the owners have been late on their water payments. They say their last known payment was only partially paid in late October.

“They haven’t called a meeting to discuss anything with the tenants. We’re totally in the blind about everything," Matthews said.

