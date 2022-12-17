Watch Now
Tulsa Animal Welfare Announces Closure Due to Cases of Canine Influenza

Posted at 7:03 PM, Dec 16, 2022
Tulsa Animal Welfare will close its doors starting tomorrow for a minimum of 21 days due to positive cases of canine influenza that were discovered today.  
A reopening date will be dependent on which dogs show symptoms and when, according to TAW.

All intakes and adoptions will stop during this time. Only emergency animal control and bite case investigations will continue, according to Tulsa Animal Welfare.

The shelters says closing the shelter will allow TAW to protect dogs in the Tulsa area community from animals that may be infected inside its doors.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

